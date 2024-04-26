Benny Blanco Reveals When He Realized He Was In Love With Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco is opening up about girlfriend Selena Gomez!

The 36-year-old musician and producer and the 31-year-old entertainer have been dating for nearly a year now and confirmed their relationship in December 2023.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Benny revealed when he knew he was in love with Selena.

“I was the last one to know,” he told the mag. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”

Just a few days ago, Benny and Selena were spotted sitting courtside at a New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

She’s had a busy week in the city, as she attended the Time100 Summit and she was seen filming new scenes for her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building!

Earlier this month, a source noted that Selena and Benny have “gotten very serious” and they have the support of friends and family on both sides.