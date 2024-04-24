Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short Frantically Run Away From Arconia While Filming 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4

The stars of Only Murders In The Building are hard at work on the Hulu show’s next season!

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short were also seen running out of their apartment building known as the Arconia on the show while filming a scene on Wednesday (April 24) in New York City.

The trio were seen with their luggage in hand and getting into Steve‘s character’s car before driving off.

Them filming a scene where they leave the Arconia makes sense as it was previously reported that the show’s setting would move to Los Angeles, where they were seen filming in early March.

Also spotted on set that day was their co-star Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays another Arconia resident, Howard Morris.

The night before, Selena stepped out as a speaker for the Time100 Summit. Check out the pics!

In case you missed it, there have been several new additions to the cast for the upcoming fourth season, including some big names.

Browse through the gallery to see 40+ new photos from the set of Only Murders In The Building…