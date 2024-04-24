Top Stories
Emma Stone Responds to Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' During Oscars 2024 Telecast

Emma Stone Responds to Theories She Called Jimmy Kimmel a 'Prick' During Oscars 2024 Telecast

There's a Big Joe Alwyn Clue That Was Just Dropped

There's a Big Joe Alwyn Clue That Was Just Dropped

Apr 24, 2024 at 8:36 pm
By JJ Staff

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short Frantically Run Away From Arconia While Filming 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez & Martin Short Frantically Run Away From Arconia While Filming 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4

The stars of Only Murders In The Building are hard at work on the Hulu show’s next season!

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short were also seen running out of their apartment building known as the Arconia on the show while filming a scene on Wednesday (April 24) in New York City.

The trio were seen with their luggage in hand and getting into Steve‘s character’s car before driving off.

Them filming a scene where they leave the Arconia makes sense as it was previously reported that the show’s setting would move to Los Angeles, where they were seen filming in early March.

Also spotted on set that day was their co-star Michael Cyril Creighton, who plays another Arconia resident, Howard Morris.

The night before, Selena stepped out as a speaker for the Time100 Summit. Check out the pics!

In case you missed it, there have been several new additions to the cast for the upcoming fourth season, including some big names.

Browse through the gallery to see 40+ new photos from the set of Only Murders In The Building…
Just Jared on Facebook
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 01
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 02
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 03
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 04
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 05
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 06
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 07
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 08
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 09
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 10
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 11
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 12
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 13
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 14
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 15
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 16
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 17
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 18
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 19
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 20
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 21
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 22
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 23
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 24
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 25
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 26
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 27
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 28
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 29
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 30
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 31
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 32
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 33
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 34
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 35
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 36
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 37
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 38
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 39
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 40
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 41
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 42
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 43
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 44
steve martin selena gomez martin short frantically run to cab while filming omitb 45

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Martin Short, Michael Cyril Creighton, only murders in the building, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin