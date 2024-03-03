Selena Gomez Kicks Off Filming For 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 With Steve Martin & Martin Short In Los Angeles

Selena Gomez waves to fans while she’s on the set of Only Murders in the Building on Saturday (March 2) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old entertainer was seen greeting the fans and even going over to talk to them.

That day, Selena filmed alongside her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short while sticking out of the sun roof of an old limousine.

The day before, Selena shared a photo of the flowers she received from Steve and Martin on the first day of filming.

“We’re so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty,” the card read. How sweet!

If you missed it, the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is moving it’s setting and filming location from New York City to Los Angeles.

While Selena, Steve and Martin are of course returning, there are also some guest stars who have been confirmed to return, with two new additions to the cast, so far. Get the latest scoop on the season four cast here!

Browse through the gallery to see 60+ photos of Selena Gomez and more on the set of Only Murders in the Building…