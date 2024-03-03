Nicola Peltz Re-Wears Mother-In-Law Victoria Beckham's Jacket Over 20 Years Later

Nicola Peltz brought back a familiar item of clothing, straight from her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham‘s closet!

The 29-year-old Lola star was seen stepping out with husband Brooklyn Beckham in Paris last week, wearing the black, white and blue biker jacket.

The jacket is from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2001 collection, and Victoria was seen wearing it all the way back in May 2001 while attending a football match to cheer on hubby David Beckham in Manchester, England.

Nicola styled the look very similarly to Victoria 23 years prior, pairing it with blue jeans, black platform boots and a pair of sunglasses.

Just a couple days later, Nicola joined Brooklyn, his siblings Cruz and Harper, and dad David to sit front row at the Victoria Beckham fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

A few weeks earlier, Victoria showed her support for Nicola at the premiere of her new movie Lola.