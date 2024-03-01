Here's Why Victoria Beckham Was on Crutches at Her Paris Fashion Week Show

Victoria Beckham isn’t letting an injury ruin her Paris Fashion Week.

The 49-year-old fashion designer used crutches to walk while appearing at her brand’s fashion show on Friday (March 1) in Paris, France.

Victoria received support from her husband David Beckham and their kids Brooklyn, Cruz, and Harper, as well as Brooklyn‘s wife Nicola Peltz. Their son Romeo was not in attendance amid some news about his personal life.

Earlier in the week, David updated fans on what happened to Victoria.

“Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break,” David wrote on his Instagram Stories along with a photo of Victoria‘s broken foot in a boot.

Cruz took to his TikTok account to share a video that showed off the family’s outfits along with Victoria walking the runway at the end of the show.

