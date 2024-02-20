David Beckham Reveals the Celeb He Met at BAFTAs 2024 That Left Him 'Starstruck'

Even the stars get starstruck!

Over the weekend, David Beckham attended the 2024 BAFTAs where he presented the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer to Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor, and Medb Riordan for their movie Earth Mama.

Following the awards show, the 48-year-old retired pro soccer player took to social media to reminisce on the event, where he revealed the celeb he met that left him “starstruck.”

Keep reading to find out more…“I cannot believe I got to meet Michael J Fox ❤️ and also a little starstruck to meet so many talented people that I’ve watched on the big screen at @bafta tonight ❤️🎬” David wrote on Instagram along with a photo of him and Michael J. Fox.

David added, “Delighted to present the Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director or producer Award to Savannah Leaf, Shirley O’Connor & Medb Riordan for Earth Mama👏🏼🇬🇧 #BAFTA Thank you x”

He then shared another photo of himself with the 62-year-old Back to the Future actor on his Instagram Story, while writing, “Sorry have to post again I haven’t been this starstruck in a while.”

Michael made a surprise appearance at the BAFTAs where he presented Best Film to Oppenheimer.

