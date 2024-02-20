Here's How Hill Harper Was Written Off 'The Good Doctor' Following His Exit After 6 Seasons

Hill Harper left his hit ABC series The Good Doctor at the end of season six and now the show has revealed how they are handling his absence.

The 57-year-old actor played Dr. Marcus Andrews for six seasons and left the show to pursue his political career. He’s running for the Democractic nomination for Michigan’s open Senate seat.

So, how did Marcus exit the show? All was revealed in the season seven premiere, which aired on Tuesday (February 20) on ABC.

It was explained in the premiere episode that Marcus is traveling the world in search of himself.

Marcus’ girlfriend Dalisay Villaneueva gets a postcard from him and tells a doctor in the hospital that their former co-worker “sends his greetings from Spain.”

The doctor said she thought Marcus was “at a meditation retreat in Vietnam,” to which Dalisay responded, “He was, and now he’s walking the Camino de Santiago.”

The Good Doctor executive producer Liz Friedman opened up about the exit.

“Since he got divorced, Andrews has been juggling a lot [at the hospital] and trying to find a fit for himself,” she told TVLine. “He was involved with Salen — that, obviously, was not meant to be — and he had a relationship with Villanueva, but I think the job has been very subsuming for him. To have him take a moment, having stepped down, to go and find himself, seemed like the right thing for the character.”

