Mon, 19 February 2024 at 11:00 pm

'The Good Doctor' Season 7 - Several Cast Members Returning, 2 Leaving, 2 Stars Joining!

'The Good Doctor' Season 7 - Several Cast Members Returning, 2 Leaving, 2 Stars Joining!

The Good Doctor is sadly coming to an end, and the final season starts this week.

The ABC medical drama, based on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his colleagues, will come to an end with the upcoming Season 7, premiering Tuesday (February 20) at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible,” the lead actor said in a statement.

“Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

ABC renewed the show for its seventh season last April.

Now, we know who’s back, and two stars that are joining for the final season.

Click through to find out who will return and join for the final season of The Good Doctor

Photos: ABC
