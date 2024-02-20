Top Stories
Taylor Swift Wears Tributes to Travis Kelce While They're Separated Amid Her 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift Wears Tributes to Travis Kelce While They're Separated Amid Her 'Eras Tour'

'Madame Web' Swings to Second Place in Box Office Behind 'Bob Marley: One Love' After Holiday Weekend

'Madame Web' Swings to Second Place in Box Office Behind 'Bob Marley: One Love' After Holiday Weekend

British Vogue &amp; Tiffany &amp; Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. BAFTAs 2024 Afterparty: See Photos of More Than 40 Stars in Attendance!

'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the Popular Actress Who Auditioned for 3 Roles

'Twilight' Set Secrets, Including the Popular Actress Who Auditioned for 3 Roles

Tue, 20 February 2024 at 12:01 am

'Stranger Things' Cast Will Get Big Salary Bumps for Season 5, Filming Has Started

Continue Here »

'Stranger Things' Cast Will Get Big Salary Bumps for Season 5, Filming Has Started

Stranger Things season four aired between May and July 2022, but fans will be waiting a while for more episodes as filming hasn’t even started on the fifth and final season.

Back in January 2023, it was announced the the cast would be getting big pay bumps for the next season and that the episodes would begin production in May 2023.

Because of the writers strike and now the actors strike, production never began and now it finally has. Check out some photos!

The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, have said that they will not be introducing major new characters in the final season and they will focus on wrapping the storylines of the existing characters.

So, what will each actor be earning for the final season?

Browse through the slideshow to check out everyone’s reported salaries…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, EG, Extended, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Slideshow, Stranger Things, Winona Ryder