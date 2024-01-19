'Stranger Things' Season 5 Begins Filming, Cast Spotted on Radio Station Set

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has finally gone into production and we have some of the first photos of the set!

Cast members were spotted on set for the first time on Thursday (January 18) in Atlanta, Ga.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder were seen filming a scene at the top of a hill on a radio station set.

You can see the cast photos on TMZ, but we also have some pics of the set, which might provide clues as to some things going on in season five.

The radio station is called WSQK and it says 50,000 watts around the logo. Perhaps the energy source is a significant factor here?

Sitting outside the radio station is a Bradley’s Big Buy truck. Fans of the show will know that’s the name of the supermarket featured in the series. Eleven stole the Eggos from there in season one!

