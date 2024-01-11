'Stranger Things' Season 5 Cast Shakeup: 1 Star Exits, Another Presumably Won't Return, & 14 More Confirmed to Reprise Roles
Season five of Stranger Things is officially underway, and we just learned some news about a character who is officially NOT returning.
One star from season four confirmed they are not returning, and fans might not be happy!
In addition, several are confirmed to return for the new episodes. No release date has been set just yet.
Keep reading to see what we learned about returning and departing cast members…