Fans Think Ariana Grande Revealed the Title of Her New Album, & It Might Have a Mac Miller Connection

Ariana Grande is well and truly back, and fans are speculating about her new album.

The 30-year-old “34+35″ pop star will relaunch her music career with the release of her new single “yes, and?” on Friday (January 12). A new album, her first since positions in 2020, will follow.

While teasing the single, fans noticed a detail that they are convinced revealed the album’s name. Ariana even seemingly confirmed the rumors. Others were quick to notice a connection between the potential title and her late ex Mac Miller.

Head inside to learn more about Ariana Grande’s new album title…

Fans are convinced that Ariana‘s new album will be called Eternal Sunshine.

On Thursday (January 11), Ariana teased her “yes, and?” music video on Instagram. The clip opened with an image of a red card with “ag7″ [Ariana's seventh album] and coordinates written on it. The back of the card reads, “Your presence has been exclusively requested.”

The coordinates lead to Montauk, N.Y. If you were unaware, this is where Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was filmed. The movie starred Jim Carrey, who Ariana is a huge fan of.

As fans speculated that the Easter Egg was a hint at the album’s title, one account shared a snippet of the movie on Instagram. Ariana responded in the comments section, leaving a red heart emoji.

Another fan in the comments section noted that the movie was special to Mac as well as Ariana. That is in fact true. Back in 2013, in the midst of Ari and Mac‘s romance, he told Complex that this was one of his favorite movies.

“I love Jim Carrey when he’s being serious. He killed this role. Whenever I’m talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch Eternal Sunshine. It cuts deep,” he revealed.

While the couple broke up before Mac‘s tragic death, Ariana consistently shows love to her former boyfriend. The title might even be another way to hint at something they shared as a couple.

We’ll have to wait and see what she has to say to know for sure.

In the meantime, check out what Ariana had to say about her 2023, which she described as “transformative” and “challenging.”

Check out the teaser for “yes, and?” below…