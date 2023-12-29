Ariana Grande Admits to Feeling 'Misunderstood' During 'Transformative' but 'Challenging' Year Defined by 'Wicked' & Relationship Rumors

Ariana Grande is looking back on 2023 ahead of the new year, and she has a lot to say.

The 30-year-old “God is a woman” pop star took to social media to share a multitude of photos and memoires from the past year.

Dubbing it “one of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life,” Ariana opened up about what she experienced over the last 12 months. In the process, she seemingly alluded to everything from filming Wicked, working on new music, her split from husband Dalton Gomez and the start of her relationship with current boyfriend and costar Ehtan Slater.

Read Ariana Grande’s full reflection on 2023…

In the post on her Instagram story, Ariana that “there were so many beautiful and yet polarized feelings.”

“I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me,” she continued. “i’ve never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment. i gave everything i could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects i was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that i had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year.”

Her reflection continued: “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. i have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other.”

“I have never felt more tightly held or fiercely protected by those who love and understand me. (friends, family, and fans alike). i feel safe, even amidst so many things i’d usually be afraid of. i am listening to and trusting myself, even when fear or trauma tells me not to,” she wrote.

Ariana added, “I am reacting to things that deserve my energy only and removing and protecting myself from things that do not.”

“I am so eternally grateful for all of the feelings i was lucky enough to feel so deeply this year. mine and Galinda’s alike. the unfathomably hard ones and the inexplicably happy ones. i feel more human than ever. i feel more deeply than ever. i feel softer and stronger, all at once,” she reflected.

The pop star concluded, writing, “I am wrapping you all in a cocoon of love and wishing you a very happy, healthy new year. if you ever feel misunderstood or alone, just remember that it will pass and you are not. take a deep breath and know that you are incredibly loved. I cannot wait for next year.”

If you need a reminder, in 2023 Ariana was seen in character as Glinda for the Wicked movies for the first time. Filming was then interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Ariana separated from Dalton in July and was linked to Ethan that same month.

Her costar and partner also filed for divorce around the same time, leading to rumors about infidelity.

Despite the rumors, Ariana and Ethan appear to be going strong as the year comes to a close, and a source recently provided some insight into their relationship.

More recently, Ariana began to tease new music, and she will seemingly drop a new album in 2024 after some big professional shakeups.

Did you see that she just debuted a new tattoo that she got with a famous friend?