Source Talks Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater's Relationship, Reveals How Serious They Are

An insider is spilling some new tea about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater‘s love story.

The Wicked costars have been linked since July, shortly after the “7 rings” hitmaker split from husband Dalton Gomez.

Since then, they’ve been spotted out a few times, and they indirectly made their Instagram debut last month.

Now, a source is opening up about where they stand and what’s going on with their relationship.

“Ariana is serious with Ethan,” a source told People. “She loves being with him.”

They described the relationship as “very normal,” explaining that they “go out occasionally” but “mostly enjoy staying in.”

“They love to support each other in their work,” they continued. “When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can.”

The pop star even paid tribute to Ethan with her Christmas decorations this year and attended his latest Broadway opening night.

It’s a safe bet that he’ll return the favor in 2024 since we know she has new music on the way!