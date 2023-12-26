Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Grab Pre-Christmas Dinner With Her Dad, Attend 'Spamalot' Together

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Ethan Slater spent some time together with her family ahead of the holidays!

The 30-year-old songstress and the 31-year-old Broadway star were spotted out to dinner just a few days before Christmas, alongside her dad Ed Butera and her cousin Halle.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Page Six, Ariana and co went out to her family’s favorite Italian restaurant in NYC for the dinner.

The “Into You” pop star shared a video of herself, her dad and cousin leaving the restaurant, where he could be seen waving a popular Italian hand gesture at paparazzi, which means “What the heck do you want?” according to CNN.

Watch the video HERE!

“he couldn’t wait to do this i’m crying,” Ariana captioned the video on her Instagram story Tuesday (December 26) evening.

They were also seen attending a performance of Spamalot, to support Ethan in the Broadway revival!

Recently, Ariana shared a photo of Christmas decorations that showed a nod to Ethan and the Broadway show…