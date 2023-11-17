Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater at Broadway Opening Night in 'Spamalot' (Photos)

Ariana Grande showed support for her boyfriend Ethan Slater at the opening night performance of his Broadway musical Spamalot!

The 30-year-old singer and Wicked actress wore a black and matching overcoat while arriving at the St. James Theatre on Thursday night (November 16) in New York City.

Ariana was spotted with her blonde Glinda hair along with a red lip and pearl earrings.

Ethan is playing a bunch of roles in the revival of the Tony-winning musical, including Not Dead Fred and Prince Herbert. He was joined on the red carpet by co-stars James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Taran Killam, Michael Urie, Christopher Fitzgerald, Nik Walker, and Jimmy Smagula.

Ariana has already attended several performances of Spamalot, including the first preview on Halloween.

For those who don’t know, Ariana and Ethan met on the set of the Wicked movies and they just spent a night at another Broadway show this past weekend.