Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift &amp; Pushing Back Album Because of Her

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape &amp; Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Dana Carvey's Son Dex Carvey Tragically Dies at 32, Cause of Death Confirmed

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 3:02 am

Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater at Broadway Opening Night in 'Spamalot' (Photos)

Ariana Grande Supports Boyfriend Ethan Slater at Broadway Opening Night in 'Spamalot' (Photos)

Ariana Grande showed support for her boyfriend Ethan Slater at the opening night performance of his Broadway musical Spamalot!

The 30-year-old singer and Wicked actress wore a black and matching overcoat while arriving at the St. James Theatre on Thursday night (November 16) in New York City.

Ariana was spotted with her blonde Glinda hair along with a red lip and pearl earrings.

Ethan is playing a bunch of roles in the revival of the Tony-winning musical, including Not Dead Fred and Prince Herbert. He was joined on the red carpet by co-stars James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Taran Killam, Michael Urie, Christopher Fitzgerald, Nik Walker, and Jimmy Smagula.

Ariana has already attended several performances of Spamalot, including the first preview on Halloween.

For those who don’t know, Ariana and Ethan met on the set of the Wicked movies and they just spent a night at another Broadway show this past weekend.

Just Jared on Facebook
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 01
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 02
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 03
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 04
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 05
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 06
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 07
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 08
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 09
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 10
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 11
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 12
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 13
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 14
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 15
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 16
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 17
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 18
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 19
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 20
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 21
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 22
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 23
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 24
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 25
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 26
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 27
ariana grande ethan slater spamalot opening night 28

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariana Grande, Broadway, Christopher Fitzgerald, Ethan Slater, James Monroe Iglehart, Jimmy Smagula, Leslie Kritzer, Michael Urie, Nik Walker, Taran Killam

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images