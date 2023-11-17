Hallmark Channel Brings Its Actors Together for Star-Studded Countdown to Christmas Party - Every Attendee Revealed!

Some of the biggest stars from the Hallmark Channel‘s Countdown to Christmas lineup were in attendance at a holiday party to kick off the merry season!

Luke Macfarlane, Lacey Chabert, and Scott Wolf were among the stars who attended the holiday celebration at The Grove on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

Between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 40 movies were planned for the 2023 season. Here’s the full list of all the remaining movies this year!

Did you know that there are lots of real-life couples who star together in Hallmark movies and some of them even met on set!

Head inside to see the lineup of all the Hallmark Channel stars at the event…

Keep scrolling to see the lineup of all the Hallmark Channel stars at the event…

Luke Macfarlane

Scott Wolf

Lacey Chabert

Nikki DeLoach

John Brotherton

Erin Cahill

Jessy Schram

Andrew Walker

Brooke D’Orsay

Lucas Bryant

Ali Liebert

Sarah Ramos

Cindy Busby

Ashley Williams

Crystal Lowe

Jonathan Bennett