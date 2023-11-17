Hallmark Channel Brings Its Actors Together for Star-Studded Countdown to Christmas Party - Every Attendee Revealed!
Some of the biggest stars from the Hallmark Channel‘s Countdown to Christmas lineup were in attendance at a holiday party to kick off the merry season!
Luke Macfarlane, Lacey Chabert, and Scott Wolf were among the stars who attended the holiday celebration at The Grove on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.
Between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 40 movies were planned for the 2023 season. Here’s the full list of all the remaining movies this year!
Did you know that there are lots of real-life couples who star together in Hallmark movies and some of them even met on set!
Head inside to see the lineup of all the Hallmark Channel stars at the event…
Keep scrolling to see the lineup of all the Hallmark Channel stars at the event…
Luke Macfarlane
Scott Wolf
Lacey Chabert
Nikki DeLoach
John Brotherton
Erin Cahill
Jessy Schram
Andrew Walker
Brooke D’Orsay
Lucas Bryant
Ali Liebert
Sarah Ramos
Cindy Busby
Ashley Williams
Crystal Lowe
Jonathan Bennett
Melissa Peterman