Fri, 17 November 2023 at 2:33 am

Hallmark Channel Brings Its Actors Together for Star-Studded Countdown to Christmas Party - Every Attendee Revealed!

Hallmark Channel Brings Its Actors Together for Star-Studded Countdown to Christmas Party - Every Attendee Revealed!

Some of the biggest stars from the Hallmark Channel‘s Countdown to Christmas lineup were in attendance at a holiday party to kick off the merry season!

Luke Macfarlane, Lacey Chabert, and Scott Wolf were among the stars who attended the holiday celebration at The Grove on Wednesday (November 15) in Los Angeles.

Between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 40 movies were planned for the 2023 season. Here’s the full list of all the remaining movies this year!

Did you know that there are lots of real-life couples who star together in Hallmark movies and some of them even met on set!

Head inside to see the lineup of all the Hallmark Channel stars at the event…

Luke Macfarlane at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Scott Wolf at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Lacey Chabert at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Nikki DeLoach at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

John Brotherton at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Erin Cahill at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Jessy Schram at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Andrew Walker at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Brooke D'Orsay at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Lucas Bryant at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Ali Liebert at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Sarah Ramos at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Cindy Busby at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Ashley Williams at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Crystal Lowe at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Jonathan Bennett at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Melissa Peterman at the Hallmark Channel Holiday event

Photos: Getty
