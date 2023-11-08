Top Stories
Wed, 08 November 2023 at 12:27 pm

Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas 2023: Every Remaining Movie, When It's Airing, & Who's Starring!

Continue Here »

Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas 2023: Every Remaining Movie, When It's Airing, & Who's Starring!

Earlier in the fall, Hallmark Channel released the official lineup and schedule for their 2023 Countdown To Christmas.

Between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 40 movies were planned with stars including Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Lacey Chabert and Ryan Paevey.

Several movies have already aired, but we’re bringing you the remaining lineup!

Head inside to read all about the upcoming holiday films that are coming to Hallmark Channel this year!

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Hallmark Channel Media
Posted to: countdown to christmas, EG, Extended, Hallmark Channel, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr