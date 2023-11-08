Hallmark Channel's Countdown To Christmas 2023: Every Remaining Movie, When It's Airing, & Who's Starring!

Earlier in the fall, Hallmark Channel released the official lineup and schedule for their 2023 Countdown To Christmas.

Between Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 40 movies were planned with stars including Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Lacey Chabert and Ryan Paevey.

Several movies have already aired, but we’re bringing you the remaining lineup!

Head inside to read all about the upcoming holiday films that are coming to Hallmark Channel this year!