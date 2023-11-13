Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Make Their Instagram Debut Thanks to Another Famous Pal

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have seemingly made their Instagram debut as a couple.

The Wicked costars have been romantically linked since July, around the time that we learned Ariana was divorcing Dalton Gomez.

Since then, they’ve been seen together several times. However, on Monday (November 13), a famous friend shared what appears to be the first formal pic of them as a couple.

Head inside to see the photo of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater…

Andrew Rannells hopped on Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself with costar Josh Gad at Ethan‘s new show Spamalot.

His post included photos of him and Josh posing with Ethan and his costar Michael Urie. He ended with a photo of himself, Josh, Ethan and Ariana.

“We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday! Spamalot’s Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande! It was a perfect Sunday. Go see Spamalot,” he wrote in the caption.

Ariana hasn’t reshared the photo. However, she shared a photo of a playbill from Josh and Andrew‘s show Gutenberg on her Instagram story around the same time Andrew‘s post went up.

“Had the best time,” she wrote alongside the signed playbill.

The pop star supported her boyfriend at the first preview for his show last month. They were also seen packing on PDA during a date.

Did you know that Ariana and Ethan won’t be the first Wicked couple to date in real life?

Check out the new photo of Ariana Grande with Ethan Slater below…