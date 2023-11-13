'Chicago Med' Season 9 - 6 Stars Expected to Return, 1 New Role Being Cast!
Chicago Med is getting a new star!
The beloved One Chicago series will return for Season 9, and there will be a new addition to the hospital, for which casting is now underway.
After so many exits from the show, we now know several stars who are set to return as part of the returning ensemble, now that the Hollywood strikes are over.
Find out who is set to return for Chicago Med Season 9, and which role is being casted right now…