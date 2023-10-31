7 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago Med' & 'Chicago P.D.' Stars Have Exited in the 2022-2023 Season (& Another 'One Chicago' Exit Was Just Announced for Next Year, Too)

Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire are arguably three of NBC’s absolute best TV shows on the air right now.

Unfortunately, the One Chicago shows are subject to a lot of actor exits throughout the year due to the sizes of their casts.

The 2022-2023 season wrapped up a few months ago, and we’re anxiously awaiting all the strikes to end so we can get back into the swing of regularly scheduled TV. In the meantime, we’re taking a look back at the changes that have happened on Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Some fan favorite characters have exited all three shows during the 2022-2023 season.

Unfortunately, most of the show’s exits have come from Chicago Med, with 2 from Chicago PD and 1 from Chicago Fire.

We’re revealing which stars exited the shows and revealing more information where available as well.

Keep reading to see which One Chicago stars left these shows…