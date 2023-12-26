Ciara Talks Playing Older Nettie in 'Color Purple' Movie Musical & Working with Halle Bailey

Ciara might only be in the new movie The Color Purple for a few minutes, but she makes an emotional impact in her one scene.

The 38-year-old singer and actress, who recently gave birth to her fourth child just days after attending the red carpet premiere, plays older Nettie and is featured in the final scene of the movie.

The younger version of Nettie is played by Halle Bailey and Ciara has opened up about sharing the role with the rising star.

While chatting about the emotional final scene with ET, Ciara said, “It was truly an emotional moment — as you know, you saw it — it’s a significant moment and I knew what that role meant before I stepped into.”

Ciara also opened up to Access Hollywood about sharing the role of Nettie with Halle, even though they didn’t actually share any scenes.

“She and I were never on set together, but I got to see when I was preparing for my role, they showed me some of her shots, so I could get a feeling of what she felt like,” Ciara said.

Ciara even wore a mole to match Halle‘s real mole and she said the crew paid attention to “detail.”

“They were all about the detail and that’s what it’s supposed to be. When you’re working with directors like Blitz, detail is everything for him. He wanted for the heart and soul of this movie to shine through, the message to shine through, sisterhood to shine through, overcoming triumphs, all of that good stuff, it all mattered and it kind of was surreal,” she added.

