Ciara Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child with Russell Wilson (Just 5 Days After Walking the Red Carpet!)

Ciara and Russell Wilson have welcomed their third child together (and her fourth child!)

The couple announced the birth of their newborn daughter in a joint Instagram post.

Keep reading to find out more…

They captioned a photo of their baby girl, “Amora Princess Wilson, 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!”

People reports that Ciara gave birth today (December 11), meaning that she walked the red carpet just five days before giving birth! Ciara was one of over 50 stars in attendance at the world premiere of her movie The Color Purple on Wednesday night (December 6) in Los Angeles.

Interestingly enough, Ciara and Russell chose the same middle name for Amora as they did for their first born daughter, Sienna Princess, 6. They are also parents to son Win Harrison, 3. Ciara is also mom to Future Zahir, 9, who she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

Congrats to the happy couple!