More Than 50 Celebs Attend 'The Color Purple' LA Premiere! See Photos of Everyone on the Red Carpet

Some of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars walked the red carpet at the world premiere of The Color Purple on Wednesday night (December 6) in Los Angeles.

The movie’s stars – including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara and H.E.R. -arrived at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures dressed in their chicest outfits.

They were joined by so many other celebrities, who showed support at the big event. The guestlist included Oprah Winfrey (who acted as a producer for the movie), Ariana DeBose, Chloe Bailey, Quinta Brunson and so many others.

Since it was such a star-studded night, we pulled together a complete guestlist and photos of everyone on the red carpet. That way you can easily see who attended and what they were wearing!

KJ Smith

Patrick Starrr

Ruth E. Carter

Gelila Bekele

Brandee Evans FYI: Brandee is wearing Albina Dyla.

Costume DesignerFrancine Jamison-Tanchuck

Screenwriter Marcus Gardley

Jasmine Sanders

Deon Cole

Deborah Joy Winans

Halle Bailey

Taraji P. Henson FYI: Taraji is wearing Vlora Mustafa and Bulgari jewelry.

Ciara FYI: Ciara is wearing Georges Hobeika.

Oprah Winfrey FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Anabela Chan and Kallati jewelry.

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino FYI: Fantasia is wearing custom Sergio Hudson.

Chloe Bailey FYI: Chloe is wearing Cong Tri FW23 RTW.

Steven Spielberg

Jay Hernandez

Tyler Perry

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi FYI: Phylicia is wearing Christian Siriano FW23 RTW.

Corey Hawkins

Alicia Keys FYI: Alicia is wearing Iris Van Herpen SS23 Couture.

Andra Day FYI: Andra is wearing Rahul Mishra FW23 Couture.

Danielle Brooks FYI: Danielle is wearing Nicolas Jebran.

Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance FYI: Angela is wearing Gaurav Gupta and Yvonne Leon and Cicada jewelry.

Alex Wolff

Lupita Nyong’o

Tiffany Elle Burgess

Storm Reid FYI: Storm is wearing Tony Ward SS24 RTW.

Jennifer Freeman and D-Nice

Adentinpo Thomas

Dominique Fishback FYI: Dominique is wearing LaQuan Smith FW21 RTW.

Paula Abdul

Fatima Robinson

Poet Jessica Care Moore

David Alan Grier

Niecy Nash

Blitz Bazawule

David Oyelowo

Jamaal Avery Jr.

Stephen Hill

Gabriella Wilson, aka H.E.R. FYI: H.E.R. is wearing Pamella Roland RE24.

Ariana DeBose FYI: Ariana is wearing LaQuan Smith FW23 RT.

Nafessa Williams

Kel Mitchell and wife Asia Lee

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Kym Whitley

Demi Singleton

Teyonah Parris

Quinta Brunson FYI: Quinta is wearing Rasario.

The Color Purple arrives in theaters on December 25, 2023. You can see the trailer here.