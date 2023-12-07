Top Stories
More Than 50 Celebs Attend 'The Color Purple' LA Premiere! See Photos of Everyone on the Red Carpet

More Than 50 Celebs Attend 'The Color Purple' LA Premiere! See Photos of Everyone on the Red Carpet

Some of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars walked the red carpet at the world premiere of The Color Purple on Wednesday night (December 6) in Los Angeles.

The movie’s stars – including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara and H.E.R. -arrived at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures dressed in their chicest outfits.

They were joined by so many other celebrities, who showed support at the big event. The guestlist included Oprah Winfrey (who acted as a producer for the movie), Ariana DeBose, Chloe Bailey, Quinta Brunson and so many others.

Since it was such a star-studded night, we pulled together a complete guestlist and photos of everyone on the red carpet. That way you can easily see who attended and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see photos of every star who attended the premiere of The Color Purple…

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone who graced the red carpet at the premiere of The Color Purple…

KJ Smith

KJ Smith

Patrick Starrr

Patrick Starrr

Ruth E. Carter

Ruth E. Carter

Gelila Bekele

Gelila Bekele

Brandee Evans

Brandee Evans

FYI: Brandee is wearing Albina Dyla.

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Costume DesignerFrancine Jamison-Tanchuck

Marcus Gardley

Screenwriter Marcus Gardley

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders

Deon Cole

Deon Cole

Deborah Joy Winans

Deborah Joy Winans

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson

FYI: Taraji is wearing Vlora Mustafa and Bulgari jewelry.

Ciara

Ciara

FYI: Ciara is wearing Georges Hobeika.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Anabela Chan and Kallati jewelry.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino

FYI: Fantasia is wearing custom Sergio Hudson.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey

FYI: Chloe is wearing Cong Tri FW23 RTW.

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg

Jay Hernandez

Jay Hernandez

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

FYI: Phylicia is wearing Christian Siriano FW23 RTW.

Corey Hawkins

Corey Hawkins

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

FYI: Alicia is wearing Iris Van Herpen SS23 Couture.

Andra Day

Andra Day

FYI: Andra is wearing Rahul Mishra FW23 Couture.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

FYI: Danielle is wearing Nicolas Jebran.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance

FYI: Angela is wearing Gaurav Gupta and Yvonne Leon and Cicada jewelry.

Alex Wolff

Alex Wolff

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong’o

Tiffany Elle Burgess

Tiffany Elle Burgess

Storm Reid

Storm Reid

FYI: Storm is wearing Tony Ward SS24 RTW.

Jennifer Freeman and D-Nice

Jennifer Freeman and D-Nice

Adetinpo Thomas

Adentinpo Thomas

Dominique Fishback

Dominique Fishback

FYI: Dominique is wearing LaQuan Smith FW21 RTW.

Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul

Fatima Robinson

Fatima Robinson

Jessica Care Moore

Poet Jessica Care Moore

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash

Blitz Bazawule

Blitz Bazawule

David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo

Jamaal Avery Jr.

Jamaal Avery Jr.

Stephen Hill

Stephen Hill

H.E.R.

Gabriella Wilson, aka H.E.R.

FYI: H.E.R. is wearing Pamella Roland RE24.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

FYI: Ariana is wearing LaQuan Smith FW23 RT.

Nafessa Williams

Nafessa Williams

Kel Mitchell and wife Asia Lee

Kel Mitchell and wife Asia Lee

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe

Kym Whitley

Kym Whitley

Demi Singleton

Demi Singleton

Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

FYI: Quinta is wearing Rasario.

The Color Purple arrives in theaters on December 25, 2023. You can see the trailer here.
Just Jared on Facebook
