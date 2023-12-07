More Than 50 Celebs Attend 'The Color Purple' LA Premiere! See Photos of Everyone on the Red Carpet
Some of Hollywood’s best and brightest stars walked the red carpet at the world premiere of The Color Purple on Wednesday night (December 6) in Los Angeles.
The movie’s stars – including Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara and H.E.R. -arrived at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures dressed in their chicest outfits.
They were joined by so many other celebrities, who showed support at the big event. The guestlist included Oprah Winfrey (who acted as a producer for the movie), Ariana DeBose, Chloe Bailey, Quinta Brunson and so many others.
Since it was such a star-studded night, we pulled together a complete guestlist and photos of everyone on the red carpet. That way you can easily see who attended and what they were wearing!
Head inside to see photos of every star who attended the premiere of The Color Purple…
Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone who graced the red carpet at the premiere of The Color Purple…
KJ Smith
Patrick Starrr
Ruth E. Carter
Gelila Bekele
Brandee Evans
FYI: Brandee is wearing Albina Dyla.
Costume DesignerFrancine Jamison-Tanchuck
Screenwriter Marcus Gardley
Jasmine Sanders
Deon Cole
Deborah Joy Winans
Halle Bailey
Taraji P. Henson
FYI: Taraji is wearing Vlora Mustafa and Bulgari jewelry.
Ciara
FYI: Ciara is wearing Georges Hobeika.
Oprah Winfrey
FYI: Oprah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana, Anabela Chan and Kallati jewelry.
Colman Domingo
Fantasia Barrino
FYI: Fantasia is wearing custom Sergio Hudson.
Chloe Bailey
FYI: Chloe is wearing Cong Tri FW23 RTW.
Steven Spielberg
Jay Hernandez
Tyler Perry
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi
FYI: Phylicia is wearing Christian Siriano FW23 RTW.
Corey Hawkins
Alicia Keys
FYI: Alicia is wearing Iris Van Herpen SS23 Couture.
Andra Day
FYI: Andra is wearing Rahul Mishra FW23 Couture.
Danielle Brooks
FYI: Danielle is wearing Nicolas Jebran.
Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance
FYI: Angela is wearing Gaurav Gupta and Yvonne Leon and Cicada jewelry.
Alex Wolff
Lupita Nyong’o
Tiffany Elle Burgess
Storm Reid
FYI: Storm is wearing Tony Ward SS24 RTW.
Jennifer Freeman and D-Nice
Adentinpo Thomas
Dominique Fishback
FYI: Dominique is wearing LaQuan Smith FW21 RTW.
Paula Abdul
Fatima Robinson
Poet Jessica Care Moore
David Alan Grier
Niecy Nash
Blitz Bazawule
David Oyelowo
Jamaal Avery Jr.
Stephen Hill
Gabriella Wilson, aka H.E.R.
FYI: H.E.R. is wearing Pamella Roland RE24.
Ariana DeBose
FYI: Ariana is wearing LaQuan Smith FW23 RT.
Nafessa Williams
Kel Mitchell and wife Asia Lee
Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe
Kym Whitley
Demi Singleton
Teyonah Parris
Quinta Brunson
FYI: Quinta is wearing Rasario.
The Color Purple arrives in theaters on December 25, 2023. You can see the trailer here.