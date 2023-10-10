Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Temporary Custody Agreement Revealed, Exact Dates & Holiday Schedule Disclosed in Court Documents

Troye Sivan Responds to 'Rush' Video Backlash

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 2:09 pm

New Trailer for 'The Color Purple' Musical Movie Highlights Taraji P. Henson Singing 'Push Da Button' - Watch Now!

New Trailer for 'The Color Purple' Musical Movie Highlights Taraji P. Henson Singing 'Push Da Button' - Watch Now!

The movie musical version of The Color Purple is hitting theaters this holiday season and a brand new trailer is highlighting Taraji P. Henson‘s role as Shug Avery.

The Color Purple, based on the classic novel by Alice Walker and the beloved Steven Spielberg movie, is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The musical version of The Color Purple has already had two Broadway productions and now it has been turned into a movie with Oprah Winfrey as one of the producers.

Starring in the film alongside Taraji are American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino in her major motion picture debut, as well as Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Aunjanue Ellis.

The Color Purple, directed by Blitz Bazawule, will hit theaters on December 25.

Head inside now to watch the new trailer…

Watch the first trailer to hear Fantasia sing the beloved song “I’m Here.”
