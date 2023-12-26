'The Color Purple' Writer & Director Talk [SPOILER]'s Secret Cameo & Why That Role Was Chosen

The movie musical The Color Purple is now in theaters and it features an exciting cameo from a beloved star.

We won’t spoil it for people who want to be surprised when they watch the movie for the first time, so stop reading now if you don’t want to see the spoilers.

The movie is based on three properties – Alice Walker‘s beloved novel, Steven Spielberg‘s 1985 film, and the acclaimed Broadway musical.

So, who made that surprise cameo in the new movie?

It was Whoopi Goldberg, who originated the role of Celie in the classic movie almost 40 years ago!

Whoopi plays the role of the midwife early on in the movie and delivers Celie’s baby.

“Symbolically, that felt like the perfect part, because she’s the one to not only encourage her during the birth, but it’s like she herself gave birth to the role and now we see her passing it down,” screenwriter Marcus Gardley told the Los Angeles Times about the scene with Whoopi and young Celie actress, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

He added, “It’s one of the most beautiful scenes because you see [Goldberg] looking upon [Mpasi] with pride and telling her, ‘You can do it.’”

Director Blitz Bazawule added, “We had to stop and laugh because of everything [Goldberg] did, and you forget that she comes from stand-up [comedy]. But more than anything, I just remember how caring and loving she was to Phylicia. It was symbolic not only because of what Whoopi represents in the canon of The Color Purple, but what Whoopi represents, period — the juggernaut that she is, and the doors she kicked open.”

