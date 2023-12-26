'The Color Purple' Blows Away Expectations with Opening Day Numbers - Watch Oprah's Reaction Video!

The movie musical The Color Purple opened in theaters on Christmas Day and the film earned the number one spot at the box office, blowing away expectations.

The initial projections for the film’s opening day were at $8 million and were later raised to $10 to $12 million after strong presales. Well, the film grossed a lot more than that!

Keep reading to find out more…

The Color Purple opened in theaters with $18.15 million on Christmas Day, according to Deadline. The movie also earned an A grade from CinemaScore, which means that it likely will have great word of mouth and continue to gross big numbers in the coming days and weeks.

This is the biggest Christmas Day opening since 2009, when Sherlock Holmes opened to $24.6 million in just one day.

The movie’s producer Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to share her reaction to the numbers.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you so much for everyone that made @thecolorpurple a part of their holiday plans. Y’all made it the #1 movie in theatres on Christmas Day! I know how valuable spending time with your loved ones is, so for y’all to buy tickets, dress up in purple, and show up in droves is filling me up. As you go to the theaters, please tag me in your purple outfits cause I know y’all are understanding the assignment! Thank you, thank you, thank you 💜💜💜💜,” Oprah said.

Listen to the big song from The Color Purple called “I’m Here.”

Watch the video below!