Aaron Carter's Team Speaks Out After Death of Bobbie Jean Carter

Aaron Carter‘s team is speaking out.

Following the entertainer’s tragic death at 34 last November from accidental drowning after taking alprazolam (Xanax) and difluoroethane, a compressed gas, his team spoke out about the death of his late sister Bobbie Jean Carter at 41 this month.

“This year has definitely been one with such loss and tragedy,” his team wrote in a statement to E! News.

“May you be filled with love and comfort from supporting fans and friends through this tough time. You are not alone. We know Aaron is in heaven with his sisters and reunited. May they rest in peace.”

If you didn’t know, 11 years ago, their sister Leslie Carter died from an overdose. They have two other siblings, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys and Angel Carter.

Bobbie Jane left behind an 8-year-old daughter. She remained out of the spotlight since the family’s reality show House of Carters ended in 2006, but was arrested in Florida for shoplifting and allegedly carrying fentanyl earlier this year.

Our thoughts are with the Carter family’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. Sadly, all of these stars died in 2023.