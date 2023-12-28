The Richest Judges of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Estimated Net Worth

You’re a top earner, baby!

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a phenomenon, and has birthed dozens of spinoffs, specials and international editions.

The long-running drag competition series is back with Season 16 on Friday, January 5 on MTV, with All Stars 9 on the way!

Along the way, the show’s also seen a ton of different celebrity guest judges. But as of the past several seasons, there’s been a consistent roster of judges providing their input and critiques for all of the Drag Race contestants.

Find out how much the past and current judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race are worth, ranked lowest to highest…