Top Stories
Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Jessica Chastain Debunked a Fan Rumor Regarding a Movie Adaptation

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Ryan Seacrest Reveals Which Performer Showed Up 'Tipsy' to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' One Year

Chris Rock &amp; Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Chris Rock & Amber Rose Spark Dating Rumors After a Post-Christmas Outing Together in NYC

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade &amp; Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Alix Earle Talks Drama With Ex Tyler Wade & Boyfriend Braxton Berrios' Ex Sophia Culpo Following Cheating Rumors

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 6:08 pm

Luke Macfarlane Gets Called Out Over Controversial Childhood Crush, Talks Hallmark Channel Pay & $30,000 Scrapped 'Bros' Scene

Continue Here »

Luke Macfarlane Gets Called Out Over Controversial Childhood Crush, Talks Hallmark Channel Pay & $30,000 Scrapped 'Bros' Scene

Luke Macfarlane opened up about past crushes, his history with the Hallmark Channel and his starring role in Billy Eichner‘s queer romcom Bros during an interview with Daniel Tosh.

The 43-year-old actor sat down for a lengthy conversation on the Tosh Show podcast.

During it, he spoke candidly about the 16 movies he’s done for the Hallmark Channel, touching on everything from the types of roles he’s starred in and the pay. Luke even weighed in on controversial actress Candace Cameron Bure who left the network and if the network actors are competitive with one another.

He also reflected on the misfiring of Bros, which was a darling with critics but failed to net success at the box office. On the topic of the movie, he revealed one NSFW scene that cost $30,000 but was cut from the final script.

Luke was also playfully put on blast for one of his childhood crushes during the interview.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Luke Macfarlane’s interview…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bros, Candace Cameron Bure, Daniel Tosh, halmark channel, Luke MacFarlane, Movies