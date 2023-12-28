Luke Macfarlane Gets Called Out Over Controversial Childhood Crush, Talks Hallmark Channel Pay & $30,000 Scrapped 'Bros' Scene

Luke Macfarlane opened up about past crushes, his history with the Hallmark Channel and his starring role in Billy Eichner‘s queer romcom Bros during an interview with Daniel Tosh.

The 43-year-old actor sat down for a lengthy conversation on the Tosh Show podcast.

During it, he spoke candidly about the 16 movies he’s done for the Hallmark Channel, touching on everything from the types of roles he’s starred in and the pay. Luke even weighed in on controversial actress Candace Cameron Bure who left the network and if the network actors are competitive with one another.

He also reflected on the misfiring of Bros, which was a darling with critics but failed to net success at the box office. On the topic of the movie, he revealed one NSFW scene that cost $30,000 but was cut from the final script.

Luke was also playfully put on blast for one of his childhood crushes during the interview.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Luke Macfarlane’s interview…