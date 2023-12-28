Top Stories
Thu, 28 December 2023 at 5:48 pm

Angelina Jolie Spotted at Her Fashion Brand's Store with Son Pax

Angelina Jolie Spotted at Her Fashion Brand's Store with Son Pax

Angelina Jolie is hard at work as we head into 2024!

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress was spotted visiting her fashion brand Atelier Jolie‘s new store on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in New York City.

Angelina was joined on the outing by her 20-year-old son Pax, who had a camera around his neck while leaving the store. One day earlier, she was joined by three of her kids at the store!

There have been rumors that Pax uses a pseudonym for his work as a “digital and mixed media” artist, though reps for the family have shot down the reports.

It was recently confirmed that Angelina will be reprising one of her iconic roles for an upcoming sequel that is in the works.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Angelina Jolie leaving her store with Pax…

