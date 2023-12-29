Ellen Pompeo is Back as Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Promo - Watch Now!

Dr. Meredith Grey is back at Grey Sloan Memorial!

ABC has debuted a brand new promo for season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy, featuring Ellen Pompeo reprising her role as her beloved character after exiting the show as a series regular last season.

“How long do I have to wait?” Meredith asks, as the scene shifts to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) ordering the interns to get to work.

Elsewhere in the promo, Jo Wilson (Camila Luddington) and Link (Chris Cormack) kiss in the rain, Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr) struggles with his sobriety, and Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) tells Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) they “need to talk about what happened” after their hookup.

The promo ends with Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) collapsing during an operation, with Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) then warning that “Dr. Altman is in critical condition.”

Season 20 marks the first time Ellen will only appearing on the long-running medical drama in a guest role after scaling back her role. She will remain as an executive producer and will provide the opening and closing voiceover for each episode.

It was previously revealed that four actors will not be coming back for the new season.

Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy premieres March 14 at 9 pm ET on ABC.