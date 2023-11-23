Top Stories
New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

9 Highlights from Olivia Rodrigo's Very Candid 'The Face' Interview

9 Highlights from Olivia Rodrigo's Very Candid 'The Face' Interview

Kylie Kelce Responds to Negative Headline About Her &amp; Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce Responds to Negative Headline About Her & Taylor Swift

Melissa Barrera Releases First Statement Since 'Scream 7' Firing

Melissa Barrera Releases First Statement Since 'Scream 7' Firing

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 7:30 am

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast for Upcoming Season 20: 6 Stars Confirmed, 5 Others Expected to Return, 2 Actors' Fates Unknown, 4 Stars Not Coming Back

Continue Here »

'Grey's Anatomy' Cast for Upcoming Season 20: 6 Stars Confirmed, 5 Others Expected to Return, 2 Actors' Fates Unknown, 4 Stars Not Coming Back

Grey’s Anatomy is confirmed to return for season 20, which will be the first full season without Ellen Pompeo in the title role, but thankfully several major stars are coming back.

A recent report has revealed that six series regulars have signed on to return for the upcoming 20th season, including two actors who have been with the show since day one.

There are also several other actors expected to return, though their deals have not yet been signed.

We still are awaiting the fate on some other actors and we know that several stars are not returning, including Ellen.

Season 20 is set to premiere on March 14, 2024 and ABC has announced all of the premiere dates for the upcoming TV season.

Browse through the slideshow to see who is and isn’t returning for Grey’s Anatomy season 20…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Anthony Hill, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Chandra Wilson, Chris Carmack, EG, Ellen Pompeo, Extended, Greys Anatomy, Harry Shum Jr., Jake Borelli, James Pickens, Jr, Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Midori Francis, Niko Terho, Scott Speedman, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images