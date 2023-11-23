Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List!

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is here!

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday (November 23), a half an hour earlier than the event usually begins, to fit in performances from so many stars.

Each year, thousands of people gather in person and across the country to watch the annual celebration, featuring dozens of musical performances atop bright floats and massive balloons of our favorite pop culture characters.

The parade airs on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones.

Keep reading to see who is performing…

And yes, there’s a reason why everyone is lip syncing and we have the answer.

Cher

Jon Batiste

ENHYPEN

Brandy

Bell Biv DeVoe

Pentatonix

Chicago

En Vogue

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

Ashley Park with the Muppets of Sesame Street

Jesse James Decker

Paul Russell

Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith

Manuel Turizo

Broadway

Performers from…

& Juliet

Back to the Future: The Musical

How To Dance In Ohio

Shucked

Spamalot

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells for Gutenberg! The Musical!

The Big Apple Circus, Cornell Bhangra, Tiptoe’s Winter Guard, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, Maria Verdeja School of Arts dancers, St. John’s Dance, the Tap Dancing Christmas Trees, Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer are also on the performance lineup, via Today.

More than a dozen floats will transport the performers down the streets of Manhattan, and 12 marching bands are set to hit the streets as well. Find out how expensive each balloon is!