Here's Why Singers Lip Sync at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Every Year

If you’re watching the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade right now, you might notice that the singers don’t appear to be performing live.

Yes, they are all lip syncing and that’s perfectly normal for this event. It happens every year and there’s a good reason why all performers are expected to lip sync.

Nearly all performers in the parade have been lip syncing instead of singing live for years for multiple reasons, the biggest one being that floats are moving throughout the parade and having singers perform live would be a logistical nightmare.

Another reason is the cold weather that performers frequently have to face during the parade. It estimated to be in the low 50s in New York City this year, while some years the weather is much colder than that. The morning hours will likely be in the low 40s.

John Legend previously revealed, “Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance… Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!”

A few years ago, a Grammy-winning singer broke tradition and actually sang LIVE for a change!

