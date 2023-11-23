The Best Beauty Black Friday 2023 Sales to Check Out, From Longtime Favorite Brands to Indie Newcomers!

Thanksgiving is a day to express gratitude for all of the things that we have in life. Black Friday, which follows immediately after, is all about snagging some good deals.

If you’re a lover of beauty and makeup, you know that this is the time of year when you can get some of the best sale prices on all of your must-have products. It’s also the ideal time to splurge on some fantasy items that have been on your wishlist for a while.

Of course, beauty retailers like Sephora and Ulta will be offering some good deals on their websites and in store. However, you might find an even better deal if you hunt around on your favorite brand’s own website.

It is a lot of work to scour deals across various websites, so we did it for you! We pulled together some of the best 2023 Black Friday deals for makeup lovers. This list features some celebrity owned brands, indie darlings and more.

Better yet, some items are even discounted by 50% or more!

Pat McGrath Labs – Buy More & Save More

Pat McGrath Labs is a fan-favorite luxury brand that’s been worn by celebrities including Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X.

For Black Friday 2023, the brand is running a deal where you save more money the more you spend. You’ll get a minimum of 30% off if you spend $50. If you spend $150 (easy to accomplish as the brand’s Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes are $128 a piece), you’ll get 35% off. Dropping $250 will earn you a 40% discount.

What would we recommend? A Mothership palette is the epitome of luxury and never a wrong way to go when the deals are so good. There’s also the Bijoux Brilliance holiday collection with some more affordable options.

If you need more advice, you can check out some of Taylor‘s staples from the brand.

Halsey’s about-face beauty – 30% off sitewide

Halsey‘s about-face beauty is all about pushing your artistry in new directions, and the products set you up to unleash your inner artist.

For Black Friday 2023, you can explore your wildly artistic side for 30% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

If you’re not sure where to start, you can check out some of the kits. The brand’s Matte Fluid Eye Paints are a personal favorite. Seriously pigmented and long-lasting, they are perfect for anything from a graphic eyeliner to a smokey eye.

Another excellent option i s the Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter, which gives nourishment, shine and a bright pop of color.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics – 3-6-9 Sale

Jeffree Star is kicking off Black Friday a little early with his 3-6-9 sale.

As the name suggests, you can snag certain items for anywhere from $3 to $9 during the sale. His long-lasting, budge-proof Velour Liquid Lips are available for $3, and his signature hand mirrors are $9.

Lunar Beauty – Buy More & Save More

Manny Mua‘s brand Lunar Beauty is another that is offering you better deals the more you spend when you shop on its website.

Spending $50 will instantly save you 20%, and the percentage off goes all the way up to saving 35% on orders more than $150.

The newest Lunar Beauty launch is the Siren Sunset collection, which features an eyeshadow palette with the perfect blend of colors and neutrals and some vampy liquid lipsticks.

Natasha Denona – Various Deals

Luxury beauty brand Natasha Denona is running a variety of deals that can snag you anywhere from 20-50% off. The best deals are on stacked eyeshadow palettes. You can even get some of her most expensive offerings at two for the price of one.

Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty – 50% off sitewide

Gwen Stefani‘s brand GXVE Beauty isn’t playing any games for Black Friday 2023! The hitmaker’s entire website is currently 50% off.

That means that now is an excellent time to snag some products to replicate Gwen‘s iconic red lips. Her 24HR Waterproof Gel Liners are also on our wishlist this year.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty – 25% off sitewide

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty is going into Black Friday 2023 with a 25% off sale sitewide. That includes the brand’s very iconic (and pricey) fragrance collection.

If you’re not sure where to start, check out the Holla’Fame Holiday Collection for the best deals on some best-selling products.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty – Various discounts

Selena Gomez‘s Rare Beauty isn’t missing out on the fun either. The brand isn’t doing a sitewide sale at the moment, but they have plans for a series called the 6 Days of Gifting.

It starts on Thanksgiving with a free lip balm with every $50 purchase and has some other fun surprises in the works!

Need some advice on what to snag? We pulled together the five best Selena Gomez-approved products from the brand.

Glamlite – 40% off sitewide

Glamlite has emerged as the indie beauty brand to beat in recent years. Renowned for colorful eyeshadow with exceptional formulas, they’ve lined up collabs with everyone from Barbie to various horror franchises.

For Black Friday 2023, you can snag almost all of it at 40% off! What’s on our wishlist at the moment? Their Cookies ‘N’ Creme palette from a collab with Hersey’s earlier this year!

Sigma Beauty – 40% off sitewide

Sigma Beauty is going big for Black Friday 2023. The beauty brand is offering 40% off almost all of their website for the holiday.

Their brushes are fan-favorites that will go the distance, and they’ve lined up collaborations with a variety of beauty gurus to help compile some must-have bundles.

One thing not included in the sale but still worth a buy? Their new Beauty and the Beast collection, which they worked on with Disney.

ColourPop Cosmetics – 30% off sitewide

ColourPop Cosmetics is always ready to give you a deal, and they upped the ante for Black Friday this year. The beauty brand is currently 30% off sitewide, and they have a variety of other special treats planned every day.

Blend Bunny Cosmetics – 35% sitewide

Blend Bunny Cosmetics is another fire-hot indie beauty brand that knows their way around a sale.

Renowned for pigmented eyeshadows that run every color of the rainbow and blend like butter, they brand will be offering 35% off sitewide between November 24 and 26. Use code BLACKFRIDAY to get the deal.

Eyeshadow is the brand’s bread and butter, but we also love their Bare But There Lip Oils, which provide nourishment with a touch of pigment. Their Matte Lip Cremes are also a favorite as they pack a punch but won’t dry your lips out.

In terms of eyeshadows, we can’t pick a favorite, but maybe you can!

Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs – 20% off sitewide

Lady Gaga is taking care of her Little Monsters this year. The big-voiced beauty guru is offering 20% off across her beauty brand Haus Labs.

What should you grab? Her Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation won a beauty award this year and is available in so many shades.

Her holiday collection also features some fun options, including eyeshadow palettes that’ll get you an even bigger discount.

Charlotte Tilbury – Up to 30% off sitewide

Charlotte Tilbury is another luxury brand favorite for beauty lovers, and you can snag upwards of 30% off across the website for Black Friday 2023.

Half Magic Beauty – Buy More & Save More

If you love the makeup on Euphoria, then now is the time to check out Half Magic Beauty, which was created by the TV show’s makeup artist Donni Davy.

For Black Friday this year, the brand is doing its own buy more and save more deal. You’ll get 20% off if you spend $50 and can save as much as 30% if you drop $125.

What should you pick up? They put together a handy gift guide to follow!

Clionadh Cosmetics – Up to 40% off sitewide

If you haven’t heard of multichrome eyeshadows yet, the now is the time to learn about indie brand Clionadh Cosmetics. If you’re unfamiliar, multichromes are shimmering eyeshadows that flash a variety of colors on your eye.

Clionadh is one of the best brands on the market to pick up some of the fun beauty products. They come at a premium price, but they’ll be on sale for 15% off during Black Friday. O

What are you picking up for Black Friday 2023? Let us know!

