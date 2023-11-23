Mumford & Sons Perform Intimate L.A. Show to Launch New Wells Fargo Program

There were some lucky Mumford & Sons fans who had a lot to be thankful for this week!

The British folk rock band performed the first show in Wells Fargo’s new Autograph Card Exclusives series, a new feature providing Autograph Credit cardholders with exclusive access to live concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues.

Mumford & Sons, led by Marcus Mumford, performed an intimate show at The Bellwether on Monday (November 20) in Los Angeles.

Future ACE events will be open only to Autograph Card Holders, but to welcome the new program, all Wells Fargo card holders had access to this concert.

During the show, the band performed such hit songs as “Little Lion Man,” “The Cave,” “Lover of the Light,” “Believe,” and of course, “I Will Wait.”

Mumford & Sons recently wrapped their Delta Tour.