New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

9 Highlights from Olivia Rodrigo's Very Candid 'The Face' Interview

Kylie Kelce Responds to Negative Headline About Her &amp; Taylor Swift

Melissa Barrera Releases First Statement Since 'Scream 7' Firing

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 1:52 am

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jack Harlow is sharing lots of details about his sex life!

During his Wednesday (November 22) interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the “Lovin On Me” rapper told Alex Cooper…well, just about everything.

The Grammy-nominated musician’s famous nickname is “Missionary Jack,” and he revealed how he actually feels about the missionary sex position.

He also shared the story of his middle school pregnancy scare and recalled the time he lost his virginity. Not to mention, there’s apparently a certain character from Harry Potter that turned him on when he was a kid.

Jack pretty much gave Alex‘s dream Call Her Daddy interview.

Browse through the slides to see all the biggest revelations from Jack Harlow’s new interview!

