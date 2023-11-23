CBS Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Hosts & Performers Revealed!

The 2023 Thanksgiving Day Parade is here!

The annual event will take place on Thursday (November 23) in New York City, from 9 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. It will air on CBS and be available to stream live on Paramount+.

The parade will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight.

The hosts will anchor CBS’ coverage of the parade from a site along the parade route. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is best known for its gigantic balloons of cartoon characters, fantastic floats and lively marching bands from across the country.

In addition to her hosting duties, Keltie will make her Broadway debut on the broadcast, starring as Roxie Hart alongside the cast of Chicago.

Keep reading to see the full list of performers…

PERFORMERS LIST

Broadway’s Chicago

Broadway’s A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Broadway and Disney’s Aladdin

If you didn’t know, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be aired by NBC, and we’ve got the full performers list here!

If you missed it, Martha Stewart just made a shocking revelation about her 2023 Thanksgiving plans!