Martha Stewart Makes Shocking Revelation About Her Thanksgiving 2023 Plans

The Queen of Thanksgiving is mixing things up as the holiday approaches this year.

For decades now Martha Stewart has been synonymous with the holiday and has provided so many tips and tricks about how to host.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 82-year-old made a surprising revelation about her holiday plans for 2023.

Martha told host Kelly Clarkson that she was not hosting Thanksgiving this year.

“Oh, I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” she said, explaining that several of her guests were unable to attend, prompting her decision. She continued, saying, “So I decided, I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.” Martha added that she is “turkeyed out.”

What will she do instead? Martha plans to stop by “about five different homes to taste different courses.”

Expectations are high. When Kelly joked that her friends “must be so stressed out” to host the talented hostess,” Martha replied, saying, “Oh, I hope so.”

