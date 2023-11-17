Look Inside Variety's Power of Women Event & See Celebs Like Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie & More Mingling With Each Other!

There were so many A-List stars at the Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event and we have so many great photos from the afternoon!

Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, and Dua Lipa are just some of the stars who stepped out for the event, presented by Lifetime, on Thursday afternoon (November 16) at Mother Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles.

Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, and Carey Mulligan were all honored at the event. Emily Blunt was honored with the Power of Women Alumni Award and the Producer of the Year Award went to Margot and her LuckyChap partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

The evening ended with a special surprise performance of Billie‘s ‘What Was I Made For’ performed alongside her brother Finneas.

Surprise presenters included Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey. Guests enjoyed exclusive Casamigos cocktails including a Spicy Margarita and a Paloma.

Meghan Markle in Proenza Schouler

Carey Mulligan in Roland Mouret

Emily Blunt in Self-Portrait

Billie Eilish

Addison Rae in vintage Vivienne Westwood from Tag Vintage

Fantasia Barrino in Dolce & Gabbana

Margot Robbie in Fendi

Eve Hewson

Emerald Fennell

Dua Lipa in Vivenne Westwood

Greta Lee in Bottega Veneta

Emma Myers

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Sofia Carson in Valentino

Riley Keough in Chanel

Rachel Lindsay

Ariana Greenblatt

Dominique Fishback

Nicollette Sheridan

Madison Bailey in Zimmermann

Tia Mowry

Lily Gladstone

Diane Warren

Garcelle Beauvais in LaPointe

Sarah Drew in Peggy Hartanto