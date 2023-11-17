Look Inside Variety's Power of Women Event & See Celebs Like Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie & More Mingling With Each Other!
There were so many A-List stars at the Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event and we have so many great photos from the afternoon!
Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, and Dua Lipa are just some of the stars who stepped out for the event, presented by Lifetime, on Thursday afternoon (November 16) at Mother Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles.
Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, and Carey Mulligan were all honored at the event. Emily Blunt was honored with the Power of Women Alumni Award and the Producer of the Year Award went to Margot and her LuckyChap partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.
The evening ended with a special surprise performance of Billie‘s ‘What Was I Made For’ performed alongside her brother Finneas.
Surprise presenters included Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey. Guests enjoyed exclusive Casamigos cocktails including a Spicy Margarita and a Paloma.
Head inside to see photos of all the stars who attended…
Browse through the gallery for all the inside photos and keep scrolling to see every red carpet look…
Meghan Markle in Proenza Schouler
Carey Mulligan in Roland Mouret
Emily Blunt in Self-Portrait
Billie Eilish
Addison Rae in vintage Vivienne Westwood from Tag Vintage
Fantasia Barrino in Dolce & Gabbana
Margot Robbie in Fendi
Eve Hewson
Emerald Fennell
Dua Lipa in Vivenne Westwood
Greta Lee in Bottega Veneta
Emma Myers
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Sofia Carson in Valentino
Riley Keough in Chanel
Rachel Lindsay
Ariana Greenblatt
Dominique Fishback
Nicollette Sheridan
Madison Bailey in Zimmermann
Tia Mowry
Lily Gladstone
Diane Warren
Garcelle Beauvais in LaPointe
Sarah Drew in Peggy Hartanto
Terri Seymour