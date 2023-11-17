Top Stories
Meghan Markle Returns to the Red Carpet, Talks 'Suits' Streaming Surge

Drake's 'Red Button' Lyrics Mention Taylor Swift & Pushing Back Album Because of Her

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 2:39 pm

Look Inside Variety's Power of Women Event & See Celebs Like Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie & More Mingling With Each Other!

Look Inside Variety's Power of Women Event & See Celebs Like Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie & More Mingling With Each Other!

There were so many A-List stars at the Variety Power of Women: Los Angeles event and we have so many great photos from the afternoon!

Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie, and Dua Lipa are just some of the stars who stepped out for the event, presented by Lifetime, on Thursday afternoon (November 16) at Mother Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles.

Fantasia Barrino, Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, and Carey Mulligan were all honored at the event. Emily Blunt was honored with the Power of Women Alumni Award and the Producer of the Year Award went to Margot and her LuckyChap partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

The evening ended with a special surprise performance of Billie‘s ‘What Was I Made For’ performed alongside her brother Finneas.

Surprise presenters included Leonardo DiCaprio and Oprah Winfrey. Guests enjoyed exclusive Casamigos cocktails including a Spicy Margarita and a Paloma.

Head inside to see photos of all the stars who attended…

Browse through the gallery for all the inside photos and keep scrolling to see every red carpet look…

Meghan Markle at the Variety Power of Women event

Meghan Markle in Proenza Schouler

Carey Mulligan at the Variety Power of Women event

Carey Mulligan in Roland Mouret

Emily Blunt at the Variety Power of Women event

Emily Blunt in Self-Portrait

Billie Eilish at the Variety Power of Women event

Billie Eilish

Addison Rae at the Variety Power of Women event

Addison Rae in vintage Vivienne Westwood from Tag Vintage

Fantasia Barrino at the Variety Power of Women event

Fantasia Barrino in Dolce & Gabbana

Margot Robbie at the Variety Power of Women event

Margot Robbie in Fendi

Eve Hewson at the Variety Power of Women event

Eve Hewson

Emerald Fennell at the Variety Power of Women event

Emerald Fennell

Dua Lipa at the Variety Power of Women event

Dua Lipa in Vivenne Westwood

Greta Lee at the Variety Power of Women event

Greta Lee in Bottega Veneta

Emma Myers at the Variety Power of Women event

Emma Myers

Jasmin Savoy Brown at the Variety Power of Women event

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Sofia Carson at the Variety Power of Women event

Sofia Carson in Valentino

Riley Keough at the Variety Power of Women event

Riley Keough in Chanel

Rachel Lindsay at the Variety Power of Women event

Rachel Lindsay

Ariana Greenblatt at the Variety Power of Women event

Ariana Greenblatt

Dominique Fishback at the Variety Power of Women event

Dominique Fishback

Nicollette Sheridan at the Variety Power of Women event

Nicollette Sheridan

Madison Bailey at the Variety Power of Women event

Madison Bailey in Zimmermann

Tia Mowry at the Variety Power of Women event

Tia Mowry

Lily Gladstone at the Variety Power of Women event

Lily Gladstone

Diane Warren at the Variety Power of Women event

Diane Warren

Garcelle Beauvais at the Variety Power of Women event

Garcelle Beauvais in LaPointe

Sarah Drew at the Variety Power of Women event

Sarah Drew in Peggy Hartanto

Terri Seymour at the Variety Power of Women event

Terri Seymour
Photos: Getty
