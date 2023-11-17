'Dune: Part Two' Release Date Gets Pushed Up After SAG-AFTRA Strike Ends

The release of Dune: Part Two has been changed yet again.

Originally, the sequel to the 2021 movie starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya was scheduled to hit theaters on November 3, 2023. Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the release date then got pushed back to March 15, 2024.

Now that the strike is officially over, Warner Bros. has once again changed the release date.

Dune: Part Two will now be released on March 1, 2024, two weeks earlier than it’s originally changed date, The Hollywood Reporter has announced.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

You can check out the full cast list HERE and watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two HERE!