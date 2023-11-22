How Much Does a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloon & Float Cost? Shocking Amounts Revealed!

It’s not cheap to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Each year, thousands of people gather in person and across the country to watch the annual celebration, featuring dozens of musical performances atop bright floats and massive balloons of our favorite pop culture characters.

You might be wondering how much it costs just to sponsor one of those balloons, and how much it costs to put together a float. A report from GOBankingRates reveals some of the surprising costs and amounts that go into putting on the annual event.

Find out how much the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats and balloons cost…

Combined annual expenses and assets can cost beyond $13 million annually for the parade as a whole, with the tax bill alone coming to over $180,000.

The giant balloons cost a minimum of $510,000 to fill up each.

To sponsor a new balloon, a company has to pay the parade and construction fee of $190,000. Returning sponsors pay $90,000 for the balloon.

The average construction cost is $30,000 to $100,000 per float.

Roughly 50 million people watch the parade from home, and an approximate 3.5 million watch in person in New York City.

There is a full-time staff of over 26 employees, with a total of $1.3 million in salary.

The promotion also pays off: Broadway shows have reported up to $300,000 in advance ticket sales due to exposure during the parade.

Disclaimer: all figures courtesy of GOBankingRates.com. Just Jared is not responsible for the accuracy of the reported amounts.