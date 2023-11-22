Kelsey Grammer Comments On 'The Marvels' End Credits Cameo, Talks Beast's Future In MCU

WARNING: This post contains spoilers for The Marvels! Read at your own risk!

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about his cameo in the latest MCU film The Marvels.

The 68-year-old actor helped introduce another X-Men character into the MCU as he reprised his role of Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast from X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past in an end credits scene.

In a new interview, Kelsey dished on the cameo and whether he’ll be returning to the MCU in the future.

Check out what he said inside…

After reprising the role, Kelsey shared with The Wrap that he was “very pleased” with the response to his character, and he’s had a lot of people get in touch with him.

“I’ve always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture,” he said. “I’m delighted Beast is back and hope he’s back in a real way.”

So, could we expect him to return? “It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to,” he says.

Marvel is, of course, notorious for keeping quiet on the future of their characters and projects, so we will just have to wait and see!

IYCMI: Get the scoop on all of the cameos in The Marvels.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently teased when we can expect the X-Men to join the MCU…

The next Deadpool movie will of course be introducing that character into the MCU, as well as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.