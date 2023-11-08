When Will the X-Men Join the MCU? Marvel Boss Teases Possible Timeline

Fans have been waiting for a few years now for the X-Men to join the MCU!

The mutant superheroes have not been on screen in live action since 2019′s Dark Phoenix, prior to Disney’s acquisition of Fox properties.

Now, fans are convinced that we could be getting an answer in an upcoming title, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is teasing when we could see the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The X-Men are as solid and as rich and as a great a concept in characters as exist,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “There’s the return of the animated series [X-Men '97] next year, which we’re very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today, which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent.”

“And then in live-action, people will see,” Kevin added. “Perhaps soon.”

This “soon” could be as soon as THIS Friday (November 10) when The Marvels premieres in theaters!

In an ad for the upcoming movie, fans noticed that the “X” in “Comes Next” that shows on the screen stays for longer than the rest of the words, before fading away. See for yourself below…

In 10 days, be there for what comes next. Experience #TheMarvels only in theaters November 10. Get tickets: https://t.co/IaY474PyD9 pic.twitter.com/OvMPBVk12x — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2023

In addition, since we are in the midst of The Multiverse Saga in the MCU, the character Dar-Benn is being introduced in The Marvels, played by Zawe Ashton, and she “tore a hole in space,” as Monica Rambeau says in the final trailer.

Dar-Benn has the ability to expose the MCU’s universe to others, which opens the MCU to bringing in the X-Men!

We’ve also already seen Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so the groundwork is already there. Plus, Iman Vellani‘s Ms Marvel is also a mutant.

X-Men’s Wolverine is also joining the MCU as Hugh Jackman reprises his role in the upcoming third Deadpool film, with other X-Men characters rumored to be making appearances.