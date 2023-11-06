Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2023 at 10:34 pm

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Makes Surprise Appearance in 'The Marvels' Final Trailer - Watch Now!

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie Makes Surprise Appearance in 'The Marvels' Final Trailer - Watch Now!

The Marvels is almost here!

The final trailer for Nia DaCosta‘s upcoming MCU movie was unveiled during ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast on Monday (November 6) and features a surprise revelation.

Keep reading to find out more…

The two-minute-long trailer features callbacks to the Avengers movies and the war against Thanos before offering an action-packed look at The Marvels.

Most notably, the preview revealed that Tessa Thompson‘s Valkyrie will appear in the movie!

Tessa has worked with Nia in the past, starring in the director’s feature-length debut, Little Woods.

The Marvels features a trio of lead characters: Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani‘s Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau.

Here’s the official synopsis: “In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.’”

The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh.

The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10.

Check out all of the details and release dates for the MCU’s upcoming Phase 5 projects!

Watch the final trailer for The Marvels below…
