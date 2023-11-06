Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Acting Break & The One Actor Who Could Make Her Return

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about her break from acting.

The 51-year-old Oscar-winner has largely stepped away from Hollywood in recent years to focus on her wellness and lifestyle brand Goop, which she launched in 2008.

Gwyneth attended the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday (November 6) in New York City, where she spoke about her acting hiatus and who could make her return to the craft.

On the subject of a Hollywood return, Gwyneth didn’t make any promises, but admitted that one of her Marvel Cinematic Universe costars could change that.

“Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job,” Gwyneth told ET. “But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree.”

Robert and Gwyneth appeared in seven MCU films together, respectively playing Tony Stark aka Iron Man and his love interest Pepper Potts.

After costarring for the first time in 2008′s Iron Man, they most recently shared the screen in 2019′s Avengers: Endgame.

Gwyneth‘s last non-Marvel film was 2015′s Mortdecai.

