Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 12:19 am

The 15 Actors With the Most Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie & TV Appearances

Continue Here »

The 15 Actors With the Most Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie & TV Appearances

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has amassed 41 projects since its inception in 2008.

Its 33 movies, and eight shows have involved tons of actors, with many repeat performances.

Additionally including post-credit scene appearances and cameos, many actors count more than five MCU appearances to their name.

In light of The Marvels hitting theaters next week, we’ve compiled a list of the MCU actors who have appeared in the most projects!

Browse through the slideshow to discover which 15 actors have the most MCU appearances…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Benedict Wong, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, EG, Elizabeth Olsen, evergreen, Extended, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, Mark Ruffalo, Marvel, Movies, Paul Bettany, Robert Downey Jr, Samuel L. Jackson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Slideshow, Television, Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images