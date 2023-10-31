Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz Are Engaged, Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring on Halloween!

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

'Friends' Cast Issues Joint Statement About Co-Star Matthew Perry's Death

Tue, 31 October 2023 at 12:51 am

Sabrina Carpenter Debuts 'Final Destination'-Inspired Video for 'Feather'

Sabrina Carpenter Debuts 'Final Destination'-Inspired Video for 'Feather'
  • Sabrina Carpenter‘s new music video was just released and it features some bloody moments and a celeb cameo – Just Jared Jr
  • David Beckham reportedly has a meeting with the royal family in place – Celebitchy
  • Some people are confused about Justin Bieber‘s Halloween look – Popsugar
  • There’s an exciting host heading to Saturday Night Live next weekend – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Music Video, Newsies, Sabrina Carpenter

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images