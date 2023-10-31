Rosanna Arquette Breaks Silence on 'The Whole Nine Yards' Costar Matthew Perry's Death

Rosanna Arquette is speaking out about Matthew Perry, whom she starred alongside in the 2000 comedy The Whole Nine Yards.

On Saturday (October 28), Matthew was found dead in his jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. The Friends star was 54.

Rosanna, 64, has spoken out for the first since Matthew‘s death, remembering their time filming together.

“He was kind, he was lovely, he was funny, he was sweet. He was a dream to work with. There was no bad vibe. It was just fun,” she told People.

The actress continued, “He loved grape soda. He always had a can of grape soda and he loved his grape soda. It was very funny. Then, he gave me a can and it was delicious.”

Rosanna recalled rarely seeing Matthew after shooting for The Whole Nine Yards was completed.

“I ran into him a couple times at some events through the years and he was always kind and loving, but I didn’t see him. I didn’t hang with him,” she explained.

Rosanna additionally described how Matthew‘s openness about his struggle with addiction impacted people.

“I do have many, many wonderful sober friends that are really upset and loved him dearly and he was in a good place,” she said. “He helped so many people. People who were really struggling with addiction and it’s a really hard thing to kick. He helped so many people get sober.”

Rosanna concluded by summing up Matthew‘s legacy in her eyes, referencing the actor’s book, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir,” published in 2022.

“He gave back, and that’s the legacy that we have to remember,” she said. “That’s the stuff to remember—that he got to a place where he understood and he wrote this beautiful book and he opened a sober living home to give back. What a beautiful thing to do with his money. I think it’s extraordinary.”

